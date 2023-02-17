UK announces plan to test alcohol sales at baseball and softball games this season

It appears UK Athletics is finally relenting a bit in terms of alcohol sales with the general public at sporting events.

On Friday, the school announced it’s initiating a pilot program to begin sales of alcoholic beverages at baseball and softball home games during the upcoming seasons. No other spring sports will be included in this program.

In terms of alcohol being sold to the general public at football games this fall, UK will make a decision on that this summer based on the results of the pilot program.

“Our priority is, as always, to positively impact our student-athletes and the experience of our fans,” UK AD Mitch Barnhart said in a press release. “As has been our longstanding practice, we approached this deliberately, keeping in mind our priorities and principles. We focused on data and the lessons learned and best practices from other institutions. After careful consideration of these factors, we concluded that the time is right to implement a pilot program at baseball and softball games this season so that we can learn more.”

“Mitch and his team moved thoughtfully through a process that led to this pilot program,” said UK President Eli Capilouto in a statement. “The decision to initiate a pilot program is one that the institution grappled with, and the methodical approach taken by the athletics department will lead to the best experience for our student-athletes and sports fans alike. It is through that lens that we will make decisions about future seasons.”

Some keynotes with this program are as follows:

Alcohol beverage sales will include beer and seltzer products, sold in cans or cups

Sales have a limit of two per transaction.

An ID check will take place with each sale.

Alcohol sales at baseball will conclude at the completion of the top of the seventh inning (i.e., middle of the seventh).

Alcohol sales at softball will conclude at the completion of the top of the fifth inning (i.e., middle of the fifth).

Kentucky’s home baseball schedule at Kentucky Proud Park begins Tuesday, February 21st against Evansville. The softball Wildcats’ home schedule at John Cropp Stadium begins Wednesday, March 8th vs. Dayton.

Go here to read the full announcement for more details and a Q&A session.