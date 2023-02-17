Travis Perry scores 61 points with John Calipari in attendance

An in-state star had a special guest in attendance on Thursday night and made the most of it.

Lyon County star Travis Perry set a Lyon County single-game scoring record as he dropped 61 points. He did it with Kentucky Wildcats coaches John Calipari and KT Turner watching from the sidelines.

“Cal and KT both told me congrats, and they were glad to see it and glad to be there! Cal texted me and told me congrats again and glad to witness it!!,” Perry told Kentucky Sports Radio.

The high school junior was officially offered a scholarship by Calipari back in June, but the recruiting had slowed down between the two sides until Thursday night. Perhaps this outing in front of Calipari will reignite things moving forward.

After his 61-point performance in a 114-56 win over Dawson Springs, Perry is now just 178 points away from breaking the KHSAA all-time scoring record, which is currently held by Kelly “King” Coleman, who scored 4,337 career points.

Sure would look good in blue and white.

RECORD BREAKER



After further review…..



With his 61 pt performance tonight, Lyons Junior Travis Perry has broken the single game scoring record for LC ‼️#lyonsroar pic.twitter.com/rIc2k7R7aL — Lyon County Athletics (@Lyoncoathletics) February 17, 2023

