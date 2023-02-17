Friday Headlines: Chris Livingston Rising Edition

Oscar Tshiebwe gets the majority of the attention for the Kentucky Wildcats. Considering he’s the reigning unanimous Player of the Year, it’s certainly justifiable.

Tshiebwe played well down the stretch of Wednesday night’s win at Mississippi State and once again received a lot of the credit. But Kentucky wasn’t winning that game without freshman wing Chris Livingston.

Livingston was held scoreless in the first half but was a real difference maker in the second half with 13 points. He shot 3/6 from the field, made a clutch three-pointer to fuel an 11-0 UK scoring run, and was a perfect 6/6 from the free-throw line (made four in the last 2:30).

The freshman has only scored in double figures four times this season, but two of those games (Arkansas & MSU) have come in his last three. And in the third game (Georgia), he scored nine points.

Livingston has come alive as an offensive threat for Kentucky, and he’ll need to continue that trend if the Wildcats are going to make a late push for the NCAA Tournament. It hasn’t exactly been a regular season to remember for Kentucky, but if they can make the Big Dance, anything is possible.

Kentucky next takes the court tomorrow with a home matchup vs. No. 10 Tennessee. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 pm ET with coverage on CBS.

Tweet of the Day

Well @Travis_Perry11 put onshow for @UKCoachCalipari tonight. Went off for 61 points in win over Dawson Springs. Has 971 points THIS SEASON. 178 points away from all-time record. If Lyon wins region, that will mean 6 more games and he averages 30 per game -- that would do it pic.twitter.com/x9pQXKlNzf — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 17, 2023

Perry is truly a generational player.

Headlines

