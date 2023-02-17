Who wins Kentucky vs. Tennessee Part II?

The Kentucky Wildcats will look for a statement win this Saturday as they welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to Rupp Arena.

Coming off a huge win in Starkville, the Cats currently sit at 17-9 (8-5) on the season. With a win over the Vols earlier this season in Knoxville, John Calipari and his team will look to complete the sweep for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Rick Barnes will bring his team to Lexington, after picking up a huge win against Alabama this week, Tennessee will now look for revenge on UK as well as looking to get back to their early-season success after a slide in SEC play.

In the first matchup, both teams showed their offensive deficiencies, while both teams played solid defense as well. Since that matchup, Kentucky has shown some weaknesses defensively especially in the pick-n-roll. With several talented guards on the Tennessee roster, Kentucky will have to work hard to mimic what happened in Knoxville.

It’s going to be a wild afternoon in Lexington as Rupp will be rocking.

Let us know in the poll and comments below who you think will pick up the win on Saturday!

Go Cats!

