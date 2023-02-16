Thursday Headlines: Massive Road Win Edition

Kentucky had to get a win on the road in Starkville last night.
While it wasn’t pretty and won’t go down as an instant classic, the Wildcats picked up a massive road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 71-68 for a much-needed Quad 1 win.
Some clutch free throw shooting from Oscar Tshiebwe and Chris Livingston in the final minutes helped seal the win and give Kentucky a big road win to keep the Cats alive on the bubble.
The Wildcats still showed some areas of concern, namely giving up a 13-point second half lead and some other late-game situational struggles, but the Cats showed some toughness to close out the game in a hostile environment.
Getting a road win over another bubble team is huge, and while Kentucky still has a tough road to go to make it to the Big Dance, Kentucky has to take things one game at a time and last night, they did just that.
Tweet of the Day
Chris Livingston with his best all-around performance as a Wildcat.— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 16, 2023
Kentucky does not win in Starkville without the five-star freshman. 13 points (3-6 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals in 32 minutes.
Livingston was very impressive.
