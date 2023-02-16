Thursday Headlines: Massive Road Win Edition

Kentucky had to get a win on the road in Starkville last night.

While it wasn’t pretty and won’t go down as an instant classic, the Wildcats picked up a massive road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 71-68 for a much-needed Quad 1 win.

Some clutch free throw shooting from Oscar Tshiebwe and Chris Livingston in the final minutes helped seal the win and give Kentucky a big road win to keep the Cats alive on the bubble.

The Wildcats still showed some areas of concern, namely giving up a 13-point second half lead and some other late-game situational struggles, but the Cats showed some toughness to close out the game in a hostile environment.

Getting a road win over another bubble team is huge, and while Kentucky still has a tough road to go to make it to the Big Dance, Kentucky has to take things one game at a time and last night, they did just that.

Tweet of the Day

Chris Livingston with his best all-around performance as a Wildcat.



Kentucky does not win in Starkville without the five-star freshman. 13 points (3-6 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals in 32 minutes. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 16, 2023

Livingston was very impressive.

Headlines

Five things to know from Kentucky’s win in Starkville - Herald Leader

Oscar continues to climb the all-time rebounding chart.

Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner selected for Nike Hoops Summit - Cats Pause

The future Cats will participate in the April showcase

Cason Wallace projected as late lottery pick - Bleacher Report

Wallace is a fringe lottery prospect right now.

