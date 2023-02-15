 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Mississippi State

Had to have it, and Cal’s Cats got it.

By Ianteasley
/ new
UK Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats get a season-saving win in Starkville against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 71-68.

Kentucky led by as many as 13 midway through the second half, but a borderline collapse by the Wildcats let the Bulldogs back into the game, taking it down to the final seconds.

It was Chris Livingston’s best game in the blue and white, posting 13 points, five boards, and some crucial free throws down the stretch.

For Kentucky, this more than likely puts them back in the field of 68 as the win over Mississippi State is a Quad 1 win. That brings their Quad 1 record to 2-7 on the season, with a handful more waiting in the final five games.

Kentucky now gets round two with the Tennessee Vols, who come to Lexington on Saturday, fresh off a win over No. 1 Alabama, and looking for revenge from Kentucky’s stunner back in January.

If Kentucky can squeak that one out, their tournament hopes look better, but that’s obviously a big if vs. a very dangerous Tennessee squad that will be playing with an edge.

For now, this is a night to celebrate. Here’s what Twitter had to say.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...