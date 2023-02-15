Wednesday Headlines: Mississippi State Gameday Edition

It’s odd to think Kentucky basketball is playing must-win games with three weeks left in the regular season. But that’s exactly what coach John Calipari and his team are facing on the road tonight vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The need of a win comes at a bad time, too, considering the injuries Kentucky is dealing with and how the Bulldogs have won five straight with wins over No. 11 TCU, South Carolina, Missouri, LSU and most recently Arkansas.

On the flip side, Kentucky has played four of those five teams this season and beaten just one of them (LSU) by three points.

The Wildcats were able to pull off a shocking win over No. 5 Tennessee last month, but that momentum has recently fizzled out and Kentucky is now suddenly losers of two straight.

Oddsmakers consider Kentucky a 3-point underdog and ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is showing Kentucky having just a 39% chance of a road victory.

With injuries piling up and Kentucky having so much inconsistency each game, Calipari may very well have to dig deep into his bench to find answers.

We’ll learn soon enough if Kentucky can turn around their season when they absolutely have to, or if they’ll be headed for a third consecutive year full of disappointment.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET with coverage on the SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky MUST win tonight.

Headlines

Devin Burkes Brings Positive Attitude, Leadership - Vaught’s Views

He’ll be a key member of this year’s team.

Mississippi State preparing for Kentucky’s must-win approach - KSR

Tonight’s game will be far from easy.

2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Lineup - USA Today

Tyler Herro will compete in the three-point competition.

Chin Coleman says “success is waiting” for Ugonna Onyenso - KSR

Will we see more of him tonight?

Raiders release QB Derek Carr before contract deadline - ESPN

Where will he end up?

NFL Draft: Where the Wildcats Rank ahead of NFL Combine - KSR

Levis comes in at No. 10.

Cardinals hire Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon as new head coach - ESPN

Interesting choice.

Kentucky lands inside top 25 in ESPN’s preseason SP+ rankings - KSR

Kentucky gets the No. 24 spot.