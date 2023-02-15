Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 8:30 pm ET at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

To say this season has been a roller coaster would be an understatement. Everything looked broken after a loss to South Carolina. Then it looked fixed after beating Tennessee and winning three straight after.

Now the Cats are riding a two-game losing streak, and things look broken again. The defense can’t stop anyone and the offense looks stagnant. It also doesn’t help that Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and CJ Fredrick (ribs) are injured and not expected to play tonight.

There’s still a month left to play, but as it stands, the Cats are on the outside looking in. With a few more Quad 1 opportunities ahead, including one tonight against Mississippi State, it seems to be must-wins from here on out to secure a spot in March Madness.

