Ramon Jefferson granted seventh year of eligibility

The Kentucky Wildcats’ running back room added more depth and veteran leadership for the 2023 season.

Ramon Jefferson was expected to see the field a lot in 2022, but unfortunately, he tore his ACL on his second carry of the year.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Kentucky Sports Radio that Jefferson has been granted a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA.

At the FCS level in 2021, Jefferson earned All-American honors after rushing for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns for Sam Houston State, leading them to the FCS Championship.

Jefferson also has a history with Kentucky’s offensive coordinator Liam Coen, as he was the OC at Maine back in 2017 when Jefferson was there as a freshman.

As we look ahead to the 2023 season, the Cats will be looking to replace the production of Chris Rodriguez, which is no easy task, but adding another veteran to the running back room will do nothing but help the Cats’ run game.

