Who wins Kentucky vs. Mississippi State?

In what will be the ultimate bubble game on Wednesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats will be traveling to Starkville for a date with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Currently sitting as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, Kentucky will face off against the last team in the field in Lunardi’s projection.

UK comes into the game 16-9 (7-5) after two-straight losses to Arkansas and Georgia last week, which comes after a run of six-straight SEC wins. To save their postseason hopes, it starts on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs come into this game 17-8 (5-7) on the season and are riding a five-game winning streak coming into Wednesday night's game. With recent wins over TCU, Missouri, and Arkansas, the Bulldogs are playing their best basketball of the season under first-year coach Chris Jans.

It’s going to be a fight in Starkville. How will it go? Let us know in the poll and comments below who you all have winning as the Cats face the Bulldogs!

