Robert Dillingham ready to be coached by Tyler Ulis and Rajon Rondo

The Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023 recruiting class is absolutely loaded with John Calipari bringing in the No. 1 overall class.

One of the signees is point guard Robert Dillingham, who is currently ranked as the No. 13 overall player and the No. 2 overall point guard.

Dillingham is ready to get to Lexington and get coached by some of the best, including Tyler Ulis and Rajon Rondo. Ulis is already on staff, while Rondo is set to join it in the coming months.

In an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, Dillingham talked about being potentially coached by Ulis and Rondo, and he couldn’t be more excited.

“That’s just amazing that could even happen,” Dillingham said. “Tyler Ulis won [SEC] Defensive Player of the Year and player of the year. Then, you’ve got Rondo, who was one of the greatest guards of all time. We’re learning from greats.”

“We’re also learning from Coach Cal [John Calipari],” he continued. “We have guard play. We’re all going to learn how to play within the system and use our talent at the same time. I feel like Rajon and Tyler will help us with that easily because they’ve already done it.”

Back on January 28th when the Cats lost to the Kansas Jayhawks, Dillingham was in Lexington for an official visit and was introduced to the Rupp Arena crowd at halftime.

“It was crazy,” Dillingham said. “I’m in the middle of the court with 20-some thousand fans. I don’t even know how to explain it. You’re just looking around like I’m excited.”

Dillingham will be joined by 5-stars Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Reed Sheppard.

With Cason Wallace set to enter the NBA Draft and Sahvir Wheeler expected to begin his professional career after this season, Kentucky’s starting point guard spot will be up for grabs. Depending on how Kentucky uses DJ Wagner, a combo guard who can play on and off the ball effectively, Dillingham may very well be Kentucky’s top point guard for the 2023-24 season.

This season hasn’t gone the way BBN was hoping it would, but Dillingham and the rest of the No. 1 overall recruiting class will be looking to get the program back on track next season.

