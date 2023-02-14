Tuesday Headlines: New MLB Rules Edition

Good morning BBN.

With the NFL season coming to a close and college basketball hitting the home stretch, baseball will soon be back in our lives, and with it will come some big changes at the MLB level.

MLB’s extra-innings tiebreaker rule, in which a runner is automatically placed at second base to begin each extra inning, is now permanent for the regular season, according to ESPN. Postseason games will continue to feature normal play in extra innings.

In all regular-season extra-inning games, a runner will be placed on second base to begin the 10th inning, and in every subsequent extra inning after that, until a winner is determined.

There’s also a smaller change being made to make it easier for teams to allow position players to pitch, which you can read more about here.

What are your thoughts on the new rules? Personally, I like the runner-on-second base change to help speed up regular-season games.

Tweet of the Day

Team wins @UKMensTennis beat both Louisville and Duke 4-3 over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/vFJk0yBxje — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) February 13, 2023

The Kentucky men’s tennis team stays hot!

Your Headlines

Twany Beckham: Finding Purpose After Basketball - KSR

Twany Beckham faced many obstacles while playing basketball but found purpose following his retirement from the game.

Pair of Wildcats win Super Bowl rings with Kansas City Chiefs - Cats Pause

Former Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive lineman Phil Hoskins won rings with Kansas City following the Chiefs' thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

NFL mock draft 2023: Updated first-round projection after Super Bowl - SBNation.com

The latest projection from SB Nation has the Bears trading away the top pick, which ultimately becomes Kentucky QB Will Levis.

How Overtime Elite became a college basketball ally instead of a threat - The Athletic

Since introducing a scholarship option so players could retain eligibliity, OTE has become a recruiting hotbed, not just a college bypass.

Alabama hoops No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 20 years - ESPN

Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years.

Rob Dillingham Excited to Be Coached By Rajon Rondo and Tyler Ulis: ‘We’re learning from the Greats’ - KSR

Kentucky signee Robert Dillingham is excited to be coached by former UK standout guards Rajon Rondo and Tyler Ulis.

Devin Burkes Hoping to Build on Last Season’s Strong Finish – UK Athletics

“When Devin Burkes is back there, you talk about as a coach, you feel good. You’re at peace,” said UK coach Nick Mingione. “That’s what he does, not only for me, but most importantly for the players. He’s an absolute wall. He can catch, he can throw, he can communicate.”

Extra-inning, extra-runner rule to remain - ESPN

MLB's joint competition committee has voted to keep the rule that places a runner at second base at the start of extra innings, and a separate set of rules that puts parameters on when position players can pitch, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Preemie Given 10% Chance of Survival Defies the Odds and is Now ‘a Genius’ Who Outsmarts His Teachers - GNN

Jamie Mohr was given a 10% chance of survival when he was born prematurely at 28 weeks—and now he's a genius prodigy at age 4.

Eagles CB cops to holding: Was hoping officials would let it go - ESPN

Philadelphia’s James Bradberry said he was hoping officials “would let it go” on a late defensive holding call that gave Kansas City a first down on its way to a game-winning field goal.

The Best Super Bowl 2023 Ads You May Have Missed - GNN

Today Super Bowl ads are an American tradition, with many employing high-profile celebrities and million-dollar budgets.

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory - NFL.com

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Unique Nonprofit to Provide ‘Basic Income’ to California Homeless in 12-Month Study Funded by Google - GNN

The privately-funded Miracle Money: California, will provide basic income to 100 California homeless people, plus one-on-one social support.