Will Levis goes No. 1 in SB Nation’s first post-Super Bowl mock draft

Analysts seem split on the stock of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis.

The 6-foot-3 star transferred from Penn State to Kentucky after his sophomore season, spending his last two with the Wildcats. Levis showed quite a bit, and the rare combination of his arm strength and stature makes him one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft.

In a recent SB Nation mock draft, the first by the site following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Levis is taken No. 1 overall by the Indianapolis Colts, who jump the Houston Texans via a trade with the Bears.

Bryce Young is taken second by the Texans, and CJ Stroud is taken 8th by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson also jumped into their top 10, taken by the Carolina Panthers at No. 9. Those are the only four quarterbacks taken in their first round.

Levis has a few shortcomings, most notably his accuracy. He threw for 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021 and then 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022, respectively playing 13 and 11 games.

However, Levis’ size, strength and vision are there, and with the right coaching, he has similar traits to that of perennial MVP candidate Josh Allen. Levis threw for over 2,400 yards in both seasons and went for 376 rushing yards as well in 2021.

