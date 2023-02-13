Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick still sidelined due to injury

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, as their postseason hopes now hang in the balance.

That script could flip once again on Wednesday if the Cats can travel to Starkville and knock off a talented Mississippi State team who also sits on the bubble. That’s obviously a tall task given how the Cats are playing. Making matters worse is they could be shorthanded once again.

During John Calipari’s radio show Monday night, the UK coach revealed that Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and CJ Fredrick (rib) both were out of practice again Monday. The situation was left with a “we’ll see about tomorrow” before determining their status for Wednesday.

Calipari also mentioned that if Wheeler and Fredrick can not go, we could see Jacob Toppin play some three against the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

The BBN saw the offense really struggle in Athens on Saturday, if Wheeler and Fredrick cannot go one would imagine that would be the case once again.

