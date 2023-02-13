Travis Perry recruiting update

Class of 2024 point guard Travis Perry, from Eddyville (KY), has been making big headlines with his play on the basketball court, drawing interest from schools across the nation.

The Kentucky native just became the second player in Kentucky basketball history to score 4,000 points and still has the rest of this season and next to break “King” Kelly Coleman’s state record of 4,337 points.

Perry is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard who received an offer from the University of Kentucky in June of 2022 after taking an unofficial visit to campus. In total, Perry currently holds 16 offers including Cincinnati, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Purdue among others. He’s ranked 86th nationally by 247 Sports.

The four-star guard recently talked to Davis Moseley of 247 Sports about his recruitment and what teams are sticking out to him.

“Coach Cal and those guys do a great job. They always have a top-notch program and it’s fun to be able to see them up close. It’s close so I’m able to get up there for quick visits and practices. It’s a great program and I’m glad to have them recruiting me.”

“I also visited Michigan for a football game. I really hadn’t had too much conversation with the staff before the visit and they just had offered me. My takeaway from that visit was how great Coach Howard is. He is even better than you would expect and hear about him being. As a former NBA player, super-star, and part of arguably the most famous college basketball team of all time, you would expect him to be a touch stuck up and pretty much about his own business. That’s not how he is, at all. He is a great person, real likable, and genuinely nice to everybody. He cares about everybody in the community.

“I went down for both a basketball and football game. I love the way Coach Davis and his staff run things. Coach Davis has been on me for a while, so getting to grow our relationship and see how he runs things was big on my visit.”

“I went to Purdue to watch a football game during my official visit weekend. I was able to sit with Coach Painter and all the staff. It was great being around their players and I love the way they do things over there. They were the #1 team in the nation before their loss to Indiana but they have a great system. The main thing is Coach Painter’s pitch, how he loves the guys he has and recruits the players that will be successful in his system.

Just a junior in a high school, Perry’s recruitment is likely to extend at least through the summer and likely farther than that. With that said, the Kentucky staff has not been actively recruiting Perry as of late, which will likely push him to another school.

However, to make an offer, they had to have seen something. With time remaining, if the Wildcats commit to recruiting Perry he could team up with Reed Sheppard barring a jump to the NBA. With that said, at the moment, Michigan and Ole Miss are the perceived favorites, but Matt Painter and Purdue were recently seen at one of Perry’s games and look to make a push.