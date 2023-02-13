Monday Headlines: Kansas City Chiefs Edition

The most anticipated sporting event of the year came to a close late Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Philadelphia Eagles in a Wild West shootout, 38-35.

Patrick Mahomes was named SB MVP for the second time as the Chiefs won their second championship in five years.

By now you have either watched the ending of the game or have seen the social media reactions to the questionable holding call against Eagles defensive back James Bradberry.

Bradberry did admit to holding JuJu Smith-Schuster, but after allowing that type of physicality near the line of scrimmage to be a no-call for most of the game it was tough to see the Super Bowl essentially decided on a call by an official.

Other than officials once again stealing the spotlight of sports, the Super Bowl was a full-blown display of efficient offense from two young quarterbacks and two incredibly talented teams.

The Eagles play the Chiefs in KC during the 2023 regular season, so the NFL could decide to scheduled a Super Bowl LVII rematch for the Thursday night season opener.

Tweet of the Day

just enjoying the process pic.twitter.com/ABSyf7wcu7 — Re'Mahn Davis (@MrHeisman7) February 12, 2023

Love seeing him in UK blue.

Headlines

Chris Stapleton Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII - KSR

Heck of a performance.

Eagles CB cops to holding: Was hoping officials would let it go - ESPN

Considering it wasn’t called all game...

Abby Steiner Sets a New Record in a New Event - KSR

She’s just so fast.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he plans to return in 2023 - ESPN

KC fans have to love this.

Have UK players lost their enthusiasm and energy? - Vaught’s Views

Not the sort of question you want to ask with six games left.

New Mexico State won’t resume season - ESPN

More details have been released.

Calipari’s fine with UK’s position and what lies ahead - Vaught’s Views

Kentucky needs a wakeup call — fast.

Raiders QB Derek Carr won’t waive no-trade clause - ESPN

So, what’s next?