Sunday Headlines: On To Mississippi State Edition

A month ago yesterday, the Kentucky Wildcats went to No. 5 Tennessee and pulled off a shocking road upset that was believed to have turned around the Wildcats’ season. But here we are a month later and Kentucky is projected to miss out on the Big Dance in March.

Following Saturday’s loss to Georgia, Kentucky has now lost two straight games and three of their last five. The Wildcats have losses to Georgia and South Carolina on a resume with only one Quad 1 victory. Their record against Quad 1 teams is 1-7. All of that, in a nutshell, is why the Wildcats are in real jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament.

Every time Kentucky has taken the court, they look out-coached and out-hustled. The Wildcats can’t consistently make shots, and their defensive performance is embarrassing.

Kentucky has an incredibly talented roster with real athletes. Yet they’ve only held their opponents under 60 points twice over 16 games dating back to December 10th.

It’s no secret that Kentucky’s road ahead is an uphill climb. With just six games remaining in the regular season, it’s now or never for the Wildcats if they want to improve their resume.

Kentucky will start with a road trip to Mississippi State on Wednesday night before a home matchup vs. No. 6 Tennessee next Saturday. They’ll then travel to Florida the following Tuesday before a home matchup with Auburn that Saturday. The final week of their schedule then ends with a home game vs. Vanderbilt and a road game at Arkansas.

Tip-off for Wednesday night’s game at Mississippi State is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET.

What’s been a tough stretch for Kentucky Basketball looks like it could continue...

