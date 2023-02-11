 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s brutal loss to Georgia

The season is nearing its end.

By Ianteasley
KENTUCKY-CALIPARI Photo by Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

And the hits keep coming for the Kentucky Wildcats, who just dropped their second-straight game and their ninth of the season, putting them officially on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, as they fall to the Georgia Bulldogs, 75-68.

Again, it was another horrid offensive performance from the ‘Cats and just all-around sloppy play to begin with.

No help from Cason Wallace, who was held to just two points, hurt Kentucky, as they were carried by two 20-point performances from Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves.

Kentucky now has zero margin for error heading towards the end of the season, as they’re in danger of missing the tournament for the second time in three years, something that is simply unacceptable here.

John Calipari has tons to answer for, especially considering how the season has unfolded with the amount of talent on this season's team.

Things are not trending positively for the head coach in Lexington right now and the writing could very well be on the wall.

Then again, the lifetime contract Mitch Barnhart gave Calipari will very likely lead to no changes being made. Thanks, Mitch.

Here’s what Twitter had to say after yet another horrible loss for the ‘Cats:

