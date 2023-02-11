Box score and MVP as Kentucky falls to Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats are off the bubble, and not in a good way.

Dropping their ninth game of the season, the Cats fell to the Georgia Bulldogs, 75-68.

Playing shorthanded in Athens this afternoon, you could tell it was going to be a slog from the tip. Georgia got out to a quick lead as Kentucky didn't make a shot until Antonio Reeves started off the scoring with a three.

From that point on it was the ‘Antonio Reeves game 2.0’ as he proved once again he is the best scorer on this team, and it’s not close. Follow that up with another tough half from Oscar, some more bad defense, and the Dawgs took a 10-point lead into the half, 42-32.

Coming out of the locker room, the Cats showed some life early, cutting into the Georgia lead quickly similar to what we saw in Lexington a month ago. With Jacob Toppin and Oscar leading the charge, Kentucky pushed out to a four-point lead, before it all started to crumble again.

Now sitting on the outside sitting in of the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky is going to have to go win some big games if they want to participate in March Madness. With some big games still remaining, it has to start with Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Box Score

Game MVP

Without Antonio Reeves this game is a complete blowout.

He finished the afternoon with 20 points and six rebounds.

Filling it up in the first half, but Reeves really struggled to get it going in the second half.

It’s hard to say there is hope remaining for this season, but if there is Reeves is going to have to fill it up each game to finish this season.