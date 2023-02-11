Saturday Headlines: Kentucky Basketball on the brink Edition

Good morning and Happy Saturday, BBN. The Kentucky Wildcats are in a precarious situation as they head to Athens, Georgia to face the Georgia Bulldogs. They had won six straight SEC games heading towards Tuesday night with a chance to make a big statement against Arkansas and beef up their tournament profile.

What happened was what has happened all season with the Tennessee game in Knoxville being the exception: they blew it. Big time.

Now they’re faced with a situation with being either the last team in the tournament or the first team out. A loss against Mike White’s team today certainly puts them out for the time being, leaving little or no room for any more losses on the season. Kentucky would likely have to win out to recover or maybe lose one more with work to do in the tournament.

With the news that CJ Fredrick is out and the possibility of Sahvir Wheeler still out, the Cats will certainly be shorthanded today. Their backs are firmly against the wall for the rest of the season. Do they have one more regular season streak in them to close it out? Will we be sweating bullets on Selection Sunday? Or will we be resigned to making the best out of an NIT situation? There will be a little more clarity one way or the other at 2:00 PM today.

