Kentucky vs. Georgia game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 12 pm ET at Stegeman Coliseum in Georgia. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

Tuesday was not what the Cats needed for their NCAA Tournament hopes. Another Quad 1 loss to a quality team in Arkansas at home brings them to 1-7 against Quad 1. It’s not unrealistic to say that the Cats need to win out the regular season to solidify a spot.

A win against Georgia wouldn’t move the needle too much for Kentucky, but another loss certainly would be in the wrong direction. You have to win.

Oscar Tshiebwe may be the reigning Player of the Year, but he has to play better if Kentucky wants to fulfill its potential. The last time he played Georgia, he had his best game ever, so that’s a good sign.

