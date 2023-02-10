Bleav in Kentucky talks latest basketball setback, Super Bowl LVII, and more

A fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky is out!

This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow welcomed FOX 56’s Mitch Brown to the show to discuss the latest around UK Athletics, as well as other sports news.

Among the topics discussed include:

Kentucky takes a bad home loss to Arkansas.

Will the Wildcats make the NCAA Tournament?

John Calipari cutting his pressers short.

Media Days for the softball and baseball Cats.

Super Bowl LVII.

LeBron James becomes the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

And more!

