CJ Fredrick out vs. Georgia due to injury, per report

Ready for your daily Kentucky Basketball injury update?

Today’s update is brought to you by CJ Fredrick, who now has a cracked rib that will sideline him Saturday vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.

KSR reporter Jack Pilgrim broke the news Friday night. Fredrick reportedly suffered the injury on his and-one finish vs. the Florida Gators last Saturday, though he returned to that game and even played in Tuesday’s loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks with said injury.

The senior guard is officially listed as day-to-day and will be reevaluated moving forward based on pain tolerance. Even if not fully healed, the plan is for Fredrick to play through the injury at some point before the season’s end, sources tell KSR.

*Insert line about if Fredrick didn’t have bad luck he’d have no luck at all.*

The good news for the Wildcats is they’re plenty used to not having an effective Fredrick on the floor. In games that Fredrick has played, he has more outings of five or fewer points (11) than double-digit scoring games (10). He also wore a splint for several weeks after dislocating a finger vs. Missouri.

With Fredrick out, the Wildcats figure to adjust by simply playing Antonio Reeves more. Adou Thiero could also see more minutes, especially if Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) is out again. Wheeler missed Tuesday’s loss to Arkansas after spraining his ankle in practice this week.

Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery with Fredrick’s latest injury.

