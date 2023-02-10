The Wildcats losing to Georgia would drop them ‘completely out of the field’

The Kentucky Wildcats entered the season as national title contenders. But after an atrocious record in Quad 1 games and a really bad loss to South Carolina at home, the Cats find themselves on the bubble.

Currently sitting in the ‘last four in,’ according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday would drop UK “completely out of the field.”

Georgia is currently ranked 129th in NET, so this would be a Quad 2 loss, though it’s not far from the line between Quad 2 (road game vs. a team ranked 76-135) and Quad 3 (road game vs. a team ranked 136-24).

“The Wildcats, pre-season national title contenders, would drop completely out of the projected NCAA field with another loss,” said Lunardi.

Additionally, Lunardi’s most recent bracketology at ESPN has Kentucky and New Mexico facing off in the First Four in Dayton. The other matchup is North Carolina vs. Texas A&M. So there seems to be a very real possibility of not one but two blue-blood programs playing in the NCAA Tournament play-in games.

Sitting at 16-8 (7-4) on the season, Kentucky is coming off a loss to Arkansas in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The Cats faced off against Georgia just several weeks ago, as Oscar Tshiebwe dominated the Bulldogs on the way to an 85-71 win.

The BBN will be hoping for something similar to happen on Saturday to help keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

