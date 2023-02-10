Friday Headlines: Texas and Oklahoma Joining SEC in 2024

We’ve all known the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns were coming to the Southeastern Conference. But until yesterday, no one knew that would be as soon as 2024.

According to Ross Dellenger, the two universities will join the SEC in 2024. They were originally expected to join the SEC in 2025, which is the year the Big 12’s TV deal expires.

So in order to do so a year earlier than originally expected, they’ve mutually reached a buyout agreement that will have the two schools owe the Big 12 a combined $100 million.

Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC beginning in 2024, per @RossDellenger.



The Sooners and Longhorns will owe the Big 12 a combined $100 million to exit early.



More: https://t.co/Z9hi73Fr1V pic.twitter.com/cxIKUZ7A7J — On3 (@On3sports) February 10, 2023

The cost seems incredibly high. But the two programs are expected to offset the combined $100 million with future revenue opportunities that being a part of the SEC will provide.

ESPN is reporting there were a heavy amount of logistics that played into this agreement for an early agreement. Other schools joining the Big 12, TV deals and specific future matchups that were either already scheduled or anticipated were all part of the negotiation.

Early on, this appears to be a win-win for both the Big 12 as well as Oklahoma and Texas.

Tweet of the Day

Two thirds of the way through 2023’s Wemby Chase and… I mean… pic.twitter.com/arzBjTDeBo — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 10, 2023

Is there clear tanking going on in the NBA?

Headlines

5-Star Naas Cunningham no longer considering Kentucky - KSR

More bad news for the 2024 class.

Patrick Mahomes wins his 2nd career NFL MVP award - ESPN

Will he add his second championship this weekend?

Chris Mack’s answer to Kentucky’s defensive problems? Zone - KSR

Yeah... good luck.

Barber, Revis, Ware lead Pro Football HOF class - ESPN

Lot of defense headlines this year’s class.

Rhyne Howard makes triumphant return to Memorial Coliseum - KSR

Such a cool moment.

Clippers get Gordon, Hyland, Plumlee; send Wall to Rockets - ESPN

Wall is expected to be released.

Thursday start at SEC Tournament seems very possible for UK - KSR

Not what fans expected when the season began.

Suns expecting newly acquired Kevin Durant to provide ‘jolt’ - ESPN

Could Devin Booker win his first ring this summer?