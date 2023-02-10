The Kentucky Wildcats will look to bounce back on Saturday as they travel to face the Georgia Bulldogs for the second matchup of the season against Mike White’s squad.

The first matchup against the Bulldogs in Rupp Arena ended in an 85-71 victory for the Cats as Oscar Tshiebwe recorded 37 points and 24 rebounds in the win.

Tshiebwe has been struggling the last few games so a matchup against a Georgia team that has no answer for the reigning National Player of the Year could be exactly what he needs to get back on track.

The Cats have a 4-1 conference record since the last matchup against Georgia and the Bulldogs have gone 1-5 since their trip to Lexington.

Guard Terry Roberts is leading the Bulldogs in points (15), assists (4.2), and steals (1.7) per game, so he will be the main focus of the Cats’ defense.

Georgia is averaging 69.8 points per game while shooting 44% from the field and 32% from three.

Defensively they are giving up an average of 78.5 points and allowing opponents to shoot 47% from the field and 34% from three.

Kentucky is now averaging 79.4 points per game while shooting 48% from the field and 34% from three. The Cats should be able to score fairly easily on the Bulldogs’ defense.

As for Kentucky’s struggling defense, they are giving up 66.7 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 41% from the field and 30% from three. The big issue has been pick-and-roll defense, so hopefully, we will see improvement in that area on Saturday.

On paper, the Cats should be able to roll on Saturday against a struggling Georgia team, but they will have to be ready for another hostile environment.

With that being said, who do you think will win the second matchup of the season between the Cats and the Bulldogs? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

Poll Who wins Kentucky vs Georgia round 2? Kentucky

Georgia vote view results 81% Kentucky (26 votes)

18% Georgia (6 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, Go Cats!!