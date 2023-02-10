Multiple Wildcats dealt in chaotic NBA Trade Deadline

The Kentucky Wildcats have produced some of the NBA’s best talent, and while a few big names were on the move, no superstar that spent time in Lexington was dealt.

However, several notable names that spent their collegiate seasons in the Bluegrass State switched teams.

From the Clippers to the Rockets, John Wall was dealt and will be waived as well. Wall had spent time with Houston before, and it did not end well. He called the organization trash as it was set to tank, and that mentality clashed with Wall’s desires.

Wall has had his fair share of injuries throughout his career and has only played in 74 games over the past four seasons, missing two entire years. He averaged 11.4 points per game and shot 40.8% from the field in 34 games with the Clippers.

Where Wall lands for the remainder of the season has yet to be seen.

Along with Wall, Kevin Knox, who was taken by the Knicks with the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was traded.

Knox will take his talents to Portland. He was on the Pistons and was traded to the Warriors, who then dealt him to Portland in what eventually was a multi-team deal that featured former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman. Knox is averaging just 5.6 points per game this season.

Along with those two, forward Jarred Vanderbilt was traded from Minnesota to the Los Angeles Lakers along with star guard D’Angelo Russell. The 6-foot-8, 23-year-old Vanderbilt is averaging 8.3 points per game. His main contributions come on the defensive side of the floor given his 7-foot-1 wingspan.