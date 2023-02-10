CBS trades Oscar Tshiebwe to Houston in mock college basketball trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with some major players moving teams all across the league.

To have some fun in the college basketball world, CBS Sports took the time to do some mock trades that would shake up the college basketball landscape. Included is none other than Kentucky Wildcats big man Oscar Tshiebwe.

In the proposed move, they have Tshiebwe heading to join Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars. In exchange, the Cats would land star-guard Marcus Sasser.

Here is what Kyle Boone had to say about the mock trade:

“Kentucky needs more offensive firepower and creation ability from its backcourt next to Cason Wallace with Sahvir Wheeler ailing. And while Houston needs nothing — it might have the best team in college basketball — purely from a fun perspective it’d be incredible theater to watch Tshiebwe in its system. The Cougars are arguably the most tenacious rebounders on the offensive glass in the country, and adding Tshiebwe to the mix (next to Jarace Walker) would be a cheat code and a nightmare for opponents.”

Certainly an interesting idea.