Woo Spencer commits to Louisville

The Kentucky Wildcats will finish the early signing period going 1/2 with remaining high school targets.

The day got off to a tremendous start with four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipping from Purdue to Kentucky.

However, Kentucky missed out on its final target in William ‘Woo’ Spencer, who just announced his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals. Spencer picked the Cards during a ceremony at Aspirations Gym this evening over the Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans.

4-star DL Woo Spencer announced for Louisville #FlyVille23 pic.twitter.com/vq3tFH8Zbs — Michael McCammon (@mcmichael20) February 1, 2023

Spencer, who transferred across the river to New Albany (IN) High School this season, seemed to go back and forth on where he’d land between UK and Louisville coming down the stretch after visits to Lexington and then Louisville over the last few weeks.

With Jeff Brohm now back in his hometown, it’s obvious that the Cards will now be a much bigger factor for talent in the city, and they just scored a big win here.

At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Spencer projects as an interior offensive lineman, though several recruiting services peg him as a defensive lineman at the collegiate level. He’s currently a four-star prospect by 247 Sports while being ranked 44th among defensive linemen in the class.

ESPN and Rivals have him ranked as a three-star defensive tackle, while On3 has him rated as a three-star offensive lineman. All four services have him pegged as a top-10 prospect from the state of Indiana, the highest being fourth overall at 247.

This should put a wrap on the class of 2023 for Kentucky Football. And with early enrollees already on campus, Spring Football will be here before we all know it.

On to the 2024 class!

