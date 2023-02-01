Wednesday Headlines: Late Signing Day Edition

The first Wednesday in February falls on the first day of the month in 2023, making National Signing Day as early as it can possibly be this year. Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow and the Kentucky Wildcats will have their eyes focused on two specific prospects today — one for offensive line and one for defensive line.

William Spencer, a 3-star offensive lineman, announced via Twitter that he’ll be committing tonight at 6:30 PM ET. His final three choices are Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State with the Wildcats being a considerable favorites to land him. Any time Kentucky can land offensive linemen, it’s a major win for the future of the program.

Kendrick Gilbert, a 4-star defensive lineman, committed to Purdue over Kentucky back in August of 2022. However, since former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm left for Louisville, Kentucky is believed to have re-entered the mix for Gilbert and hosted him this past weekend. Flipping a top-250 prospect away from another team would be massive for the Wildcats.

Having either player join the UK Football program would be a win for Stoops and his staff. But the expectation going into today is to land both of the talented prospects. SEC football is won in the trenches — so taking care of business today will better assist the Wildcats in future games.

Tweet of the Day

How about Sahvir Wheeler with 9 assists and 0 turnovers. He and Antonio Reeves have gotten Kentucky this win. Knew they would need him at some point. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 1, 2023

Well-deserved night for a guy who has been an absolute team player for his squad.

Headlines

Calipari on Cason Wallace’s knee, Sahvir Wheeler’s ankle - KSR

Need these guys to be healthy ASAP.

Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach - ESPN

Couldn’t have made a better choice.

Reeves leads wounded Kentucky to 75-66 win over Ole Miss - KSR

Hard to see him coming off the bench in the near future.

Broncos reach deal with Saints for Sean Payton - ESPN

Doesn’t this seem like a lot to give up?

Chris Rodriguez wants to Show Physicality at Senior Bowl - KSR

Some NFL team will be lucky to draft him.

James’ first triple-double of season lifts Lakers at MSG - ESPN

Inching closer to the NBA scoring record.

Patriots sign Lynn Bowden Jr. to a future contract - KSR

This could very well be the perfect fit.

QBs Tyler Huntley, Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr to Pro Bowl - ESPN

Yikes.