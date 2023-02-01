4-star recruit Kendrick Gilbert flips to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have scored a major Signing Day Yahtzee!

This morning, four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipped his commitment from Purdue to Kentucky! He made the announcement at a Signing Day ceremony at his high school.

Gilbert, hailing from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, also held offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, Louisville, and several others. He is currently a four-star prospect ranked 219th nationally by Rivals while also being the 15th-best defensive tackle.

Cathedral defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert committed to Kentucky this morning. Gilbert, a 4-star prospect on the 247sports composite, was committed to Purdue prior to coaching change. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) February 1, 2023

At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Gilbert has the frame that Brad White and Anwar Stewart have had success developing along the defensive line. Gilbert moved all around the defensive line in high school but projects to be a true defensive tackle at the college level.

Back in the summer, it looked like the Cats were the favorite to land Gilbert, but after delaying his decision several times, he committed to Purdue.

However, head coach Jeff Brohm would ultimately leave Purdue to become Louisville’s next coach, opening the door for Kentucky to fight for a late flip since he didn’t sign during the fall signing period.

In the end, Gilbert became a Cat to ensure this would be another massive recruiting haul for Mark Stoops and Co.

Now, check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

