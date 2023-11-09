Zvonimir Ivisic returns to practice and impresses teammates

The Kentucky Wildcats are still waiting for the NCAA to clear Zvonimir Ivisic for the 2023-24 season.

In the meantime, Ivisic has been out of practice due to food poisoning. According to John Calipari, the illness was so bad that the 7-foot-3, 234-pound center lost 10 pounds.

Thankfully, Ivisic is back at practice and already impressing his teammates, according to Antonio Reeves (via Tristan Pharis), though hopefully, Z will stop banging his head on the backboard like he’s a heavy metal lover.

Antonio Reeves says Zvonimir Ivisic returned to practice yesterday.



In his first practice back he had a "WOW" type blocked shot, and even randomly hit his head on the backboard out of boredom while Coach was talking.



"I was like, 'Bro, what are you doing? Pay attention.'" — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) November 9, 2023

As of now, it’s untelling when the NCAA will clear Z, but one would think it will be before Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso return from offseason foot surgery.

Calipari’s most recent update suggested that Bradshaw will start practicing toward the end of the month, while Onyenso is several weeks behind him.

So hopefully, Ivisic’s return to practice will help him get into game shape so he can play as soon as the NCAA clears him, even if it is for just 5-10 minutes per game. This frontcourt could really use even that, as it’s pretty much down to just Tre Mitchell, Adou Thiero, and Jordan Burks.

Tre Mitchell on if Kentucky's offense will slow down when the 7-footers return:



"I don't think so at all... It causes a little more chaos for the other team. Instead of just a 6'9 player (Mitchell) that can do everything, we have a 7'0, 7'2 player that can do everything too." — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) November 9, 2023

