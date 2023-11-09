Tyler Herro expected to miss several weeks with ankle sprain

23-year-old Tyler Herro was averaging a career-high 22.9 points per game through the first eight games of the season, which included a six-point effort in eight minutes of action Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Miami Heat star was hurt after making two of his four shots to start the game, and he will be out for at least two weeks due to the injury, according to Shams Charania.

This will end Herro’s electric start to the season, in which he scored 30 or more twice. In both of those games and in five of his eight games, Herro shot 50% or better from the field. His efficiency, as well as his scoring, seemed much improved from previous seasons.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will miss several weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He will be in a walking boot for 10 days and be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/cILM30cJi9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2023

It was set to be a breakout season for the young guard, and while it could still be, he will be sitting for at least the next few weeks.

This is even more brutal when considering Herro missed the NBA Finals with an injury last season.

This will also put a setback on the Heat’s journey back to the top of the Eastern Conference. They started off the season just 4-4 and sit in a four-way tie for 7th place in the conference.

The Heat will now be forced to rely on fellow former Kentucky Wildcats standout center Bam Adebayo more. Guards Caleb Martin or Josh Richardson will likely take Herro’s place in the starting lineup for the remainder of the month, if not longer.