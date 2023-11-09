Bleav in Kentucky previews Alabama

The football Cats are back on track, and college basketball is back in our lives!

On this week’s episode of Bleav in Kentucky, the guys discussed what’s been a huge couple of weeks in UK Athletics.

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to UK Sports Network legend Dick Gabriel, who just underwent bypass surgery and is doing well following surgery.

UPDATE: Dick is doing well after surgery... underwent triple bypass (originally scheduled for quadruple bypass). https://t.co/PC06O5XMPd — SteveMossWKYT (@SteveMossWKYT) November 9, 2023

As for the rest of the show, the guys discussed:

Kentucky Football’s big win at Mississippi State.

Previewing Kentucky vs. Alabama.

Kentucky Basketball is back.

Taking an early look at the Champions Classic showdown with Kansas.

And more!

Listen to the full episode below, then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. GO CATS!!!