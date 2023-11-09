Hamstring injury “likely” to sideline Jamal Murray for rest of month

The Denver Nuggets may be without their starting point guard for the next several weeks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that guard Jamal Murray may be sidelined for the next three-plus weeks due to a right hamstring strain.

Murray was off to a great start, averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting a career-high 43.8% from deep. Murray was also on track for a career-high 7.4 assists per game.

The Nuggets were 6-1 through the seven games Murray appeared in. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by guard Reggie Jackson, who scored just seven points in the first game Murray missed, a 134-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

That said, here’s the tweet from the well-known ESPN reporter.

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray will be likely sidelined for the remainder of the month because of his right hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/yfdxUZ5bkK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2023

The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals, and Murray was a major part of that. He averaged 20 points per game last season and shot 45.4% from the field during the regular season. Murray stepped his play up even more in the NBA Finals.

The former Kentucky Wildcats standout, Murray has continued to improve his play and is now in his seventh season in the NBA. Murray is just 26 years old but has had a lengthy injury history, including missing an entire season with a torn ACL.