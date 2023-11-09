Thursday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe overcoming partial blindness

We all remember what Oscar Tshiebwe accomplished as a Kentucky Wildcat.

During his two seasons in Lexington, Tshiebwe was a unanimous player of the year, a two-time All American, led the nation in rebounding in back-to-back years and ranks sixth in program history in rebounds while also scoring more than 1,100 points.

We could go on and on with the accolades, but it makes it more interesting to realize that he did all this while also reportedly being half blind.

What if I told you Oscar was the greatest rebounder in modern college basketball history … while half-blind. Apparently visited an optometrist for the first time in his life this summer and found out he had terrible vision.



Imagine if he could’ve seen! https://t.co/vJGvgFQU4p — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 9, 2023

Oscar Tshiebwe is now wearing glasses playing with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G-League, and according to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, Tshiebwe recently visited an optometrist to realize he had “terrible” vision.

A lot of people online are expressing surprise that Tshiebwe never visited an optometrist while in Lexington and it is somewhat surprising that a vision exam isn’t a regular thing for student-athletes. Maybe this is a lesson learned?

Hopefully we see Oscar have some success in the league, and I’m just going to be convinced he would’ve averaged 30 rebounds a game if he was able to see well at Kentucky.

Tweet of the Day

Would Deone Walker play left tackle?



"Left tackle? Not really, but fullback, you got me. 100 percent."



"Left tackle? Not really, but fullback, you got me. 100 percent."

Deone's pushing for a chance to carry the ball.

He’d be tough to bring down on the goal line.

