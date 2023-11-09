Kentucky Football to honor 19 seniors vs. Alabama

The Kentucky Wildcats will be playing their final home game of the season on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Before the game begins, the team will honor 19 seniors, but some may return due to them being granted another year due to the NCAA granting players an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020.

Last year during senior day, five players were honored during it but decided to return for another year, and those players included interior offensive line Kenneth Horsey, tight end Brenden Bates, EDGE J.J. Weaver, kicker Chance Poore, and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, so those players will for sure play their final home game at Kroger Field on Saturday.

Most of the players can return, but you can see the list below to see some of the seniors who could be playing their last game inside of Kroger Field.

Here are the 2023 Seniors being honored:

Sam Anaele, Defensive Lineman

Isaiah Beasley, Defensive Lineman

Michael Bernard, Kicker,

Eli Cox, Interior Offensive Lineman

Marques Cox, Offensive Tackle

Ray Davis, Running Back

Justice Dingle, Fullback

Izayah Cummings, Tight End

Jeremy Flax, Offensive Tackle

Luke Fulton, Linebacker

Ron Gaines, Long snapper

Jalen Geiger, Defensive Back

D’Eryk Jackson, Linebacker

Ramon Jefferson, Running Back

Devin Leary, Quarterback

JuTahn McClain, Running Back

Clay Perry, Longsnapper

Andru Phillips, Cornerback

Kentucky will be playing against Alabama at noon ET on Saturday on ESPN.