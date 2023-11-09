Jordan Burks gifts teammates, John Calipari, and even Drake with custom leather bags

Jordan Burks is already making a name for himself in Lexington, more than just being a hooper on the court.

Off the court, Burks is using his NIL deals for good, as he gifted all of his Kentucky Wildcats teammates, John Calipari, and even Drake, custom leather bags and wallets from Prime Society.

He shared the goods on his Instagram page:

“I feel incredibly grateful to consider you all as my family, and I am willing to give my all to support and defend you. I am fully prepared to face any challenges alongside you, big Blue. Also, I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Society for assisting me in creating something extraordinary for my teammates and coaches,” Burks wrote in the caption.

Burks also got one for Drake; As you may remember, the team visited and hung out at Drake’s Toronto, Canada mansion during their off-day for GLOBL Jam in July.

“You don’t need to do that,” John Calipari said when Burks handed him the gifts.

“Everything you do for me, I got one for you and Drake,” Burks said.

“I appreciate you,” Calipari said.

Burks committed to Kentucky back in June after a decommitment from Ole Miss following the firing of Kermit Davis. He led the entirety of OTE in scoring with 27.1 PPG.

In Monday night’s contest against New Mexico State, Burks only played 12 minutes but produced solid numbers with seven points and three rebounds on 3-/3 shooting from the field.