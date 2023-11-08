Somto Cyril officially signs with Kentucky

The early signing period is underway way for college basketball, and the Kentucky Wildcats are starting to see the signatures flow in.

Earlier today, the program received its first signature of the 2024 class from five-star point guard Boogie Fland.

Now to kick off the afternoon, the Cats have received their second signature of the day from four-star center Somto Cyril.

Cyril, a 6-foot-10 and 240-pound big man, plays his high school ball for Overtime Elite in Atlanta. He ultimately chose Kentucky over offers from Florida, Indiana, Georgetown, Kansas, Memphis, Tennessee, and several others.

A Nigerian native, Cyril has been dominating through the first few games of the Overtime Elite season. He is currently averaging 11.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game.

Many across the national recruiting scene point to Cyril’s ability in the paint, both on offense and defense. At 19 years old, he already possesses an NBA-ready body making him a bruiser in the paint. Add in the good shot-blocking instincts, and Cyril fits the mold of big men who have thrived under John Calipari in Lexington.

The Cats are hopefully not done in the early signing period, as they are looking to land Billy Richmond and Jayden Quaintance to pair alongside Cyril in the frontcourt. But for now, it appears Quaintance and Richmond will both opt not to sign in the early period.

Cyril is currently considered a four-star player in the class of 2024 and is ranked as the 52nd-best player overall.

Welcome to the BBN, Somto!

