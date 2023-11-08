Kevin Knox signs with Detroit Pistons

Kevin Knox, who was recently waived by the Portland Trail Blazers, has landed in Detroit, signing a one-year deal with the Pistons, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Knox was the Knicks first-round pick in 2018, being taken ninth overall after one season with the Kentucky Wildcats. Knox had his best season as a rookie, scoring 12.8 points per game during the 2018-2019 season with the Knicks.

Despite consistent struggles with finding a permanent NBA home, Knox is still just 24 years old and should be able to continue developing his game.

Free agent forward Kevin Knox has agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Knox returns to Detroit, where he played 42 games a season ago. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2023

Knox played with the Pistons last season, averaging 5.6 points per game. He played in 42 games and started one. Knox ended that stint in Detroit, shooting 46.9% from the field, which was the highest percentage of his career.

The Pistons are among the younger teams in the NBA and have an ultra-young backcourt led by former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. This could be a group with which Knox connects with and grows into a consistent rotational player.

