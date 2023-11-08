Boogie Fland officially signs with Kentucky

The college basketball early signing period is officially underway, and the Kentucky Wildcats have added another member to LaFamilia.

Kentucky basketball announced on Wednesday that Boogie Fland has officially signed with the Wildcats.

Fland is currently ranked as a 5-star and is the No. 10 overall player and the No. 1 overall point guard, according to Rivals.

Calipari went all-in on Fland as his recruitment was winding down as he was one of a very select few guards that Calipari is eyeing in the 2024 recruiting class.

Fland ultimately committed to the Cats on October 20th picking Kentucky over Indiana and Alabama. Now Calipari has officially landed Fland as he has signed with the Cats.

Here is a scouting report of Fland from 247 Sports.

“Fland is a skilled guard whose biggest asset is his ability to shoot the basketball. Like few other players in high school basketball, he has an ability to heat up and start making tough shots from long-range. However, his willingness to settle for those tough shots, can impact his efficiency. The 30% he shot from behind the three-point line in EYBL came in direct correlation to his shot selection, since he’s undoubtedly a better shooter than those numbers indicate.

“While Fland is young for his grade, he remains undersized with a slighter natural build, but deceptively long arms. His lack of strength can sometimes limit his ability to play through contact in the lane, but he has good range on his floater and is adept at getting to the free-throw line.

“Fland has spent most of his high school career playing off the ball, but has developed into a reliable secondary ball-handler who has become increasingly capable of initiating offense with the ball in his hands. He has pace with the ball, both in the open floor and coming off ball-screens, a good left hand, and has definitely gotten tighter with his handle over the years.

“Defensively, Fland has the long arms, quick hands, and feet to be effective. He defends with a playmaking mindset that leads to a high steal rate (1.7/game), and has untapped potential as someone who can pick-up and pressure the ball away from the basket.

“Overall, Fland is a skilled shooter, who bases his game off his ability to make tough shots right now. As he continues to build up his body and learns to impact the game in other ways, he’s only going to become more efficient.”

