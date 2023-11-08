Adou Thiero predicted to get first-round buzz for 2024 NBA Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats tipped off their 2023-24 college basketball season with an impressive performance in their 86-46 win over New Mexico State on Monday.

All the talk this preseason has been about the talented freshmen class that John Calipari brought in.

However, one returning piece that is primed to play a big role for the Wildcats is sophomore Adou Thiero.

On Tuesday, the writers over at MADE Hoops released their bold predictions for the 23-24 season, and Travis Graf’s prediction was about Thiero.

Graf, who also covers Kentucky for Cats Illustrated, predicted that Thiero will play himself into the discussion of being a first round NBA Draft pick.

“As a three-star prospect in 2022, Adou Thiero was the least-heralded out of all the Wildcats’ recruiting class. Fast forward a year later and he’s packed on a lot of muscle while showing positive shooting improvements during preseason games in Canada and exhibition games. At around 6’8”, he’s able to guard all positions on the floor for spurts and can also handle the ball well to create mismatches at his position. In what appears to be a weak draft pre season, it wouldn’t surprise me to see teams check out the late bloomer that’s able to do a little bit of everything while possessing a great build.”

Thiero shined during the team’s summer trip to Canada, and despite only having three field goal attempts on Monday night, he looked so much more comfortable and aggressive than he did a year ago.

We should expect to see big things this season from Thiero.

Adou Thiero has everything I want in a high value role player at any level. Plays with such ferocity. Exceptional rebounder at his size & frame. pic.twitter.com/nGry1X9PyJ — On The Clock (@OnThe_ClockBB) November 7, 2023

