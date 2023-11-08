Wednesday Headlines: QB1 Will Levis and a new Kentucky Basketball Court

Happy Wednesday, BBN!

Will Levis has been named the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, as announced by head coach Mike Vrabel.

Levis, the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will continue as the starter after filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill in recent games against Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

Despite Tannehill’s potential return as a backup, Vrabel has placed his confidence in Levis, who has impressed with 500 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 96.4 rating over his first two starts.

We couldn’t be happier for former Cat Will Levis!

In other news, Kentucky Basketball is finally updating its courts!

It’s a pretty sweet design that shows off the outline of the state, and it looks like they listened to fans and finally got rid of those hideous and huge “Rupp Arena at Central Bank” stickers on the sides, with a much better-sized shoutout.

Check out the photo below.

Tweet of the Day

“DJ Wagner drains it from Owensboro!”...

Headlines

Resilient Kentucky Holds Off ETSU in Season Opener – UK Athletics

The Cats won the game at a new venue, Transylvania University’s Beck Center, against Southern Conference favorite East Tennessee State, a team that won 25 games last season.

Men’s Soccer Faces Marshall in Sun Belt Semifinals – UK Athletics

Fifth-seeded Kentucky men’s soccer is in the semifinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament against top-seeded Marshall on Wednesday for a 7 pm ET matchup.

What did we learn from Kentucky’s season opener? This team could be a whole lot of fun. - Lexington Herald News

It will definitely be a lot of fun.

New Rupp Arena Court Design to be Installed Later This Season – UK Athletics

Installation is expected following the volleyball season.

Two stock fallers from Kentucky’s win over New Mexico State - Fan Nation

A lot of time for the veterans to pick it up, but they will be needed big time against Kansas next week.

“They’re an elite, elite transition team.” Kentucky’s unselfishness leading to easy points - KSR

All we saw on Monday was running... something very different than the past few years.

Kentucky Preparing to Face Another Elite Opponent in Alabama – UK Athletics

“I think it’s another opportunity for us to get better, for us to go against a really good, executing, sound defense,” Devin Leary said. “For us, it’s about doing what we’re supposed to do.”

Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany draws near-record rating for NFL Network - Yahoo Sports

NFL International has been a huge success.

One thing we learned about each NFL team after Week 9: Ravens’ run game still elite, Bengals actually have TEs - CBS Sports

Officially halfway through the NFL season, how is your team looking?

Ranking Top 50 MLB Free Agents: Predictions for Shohei Ohtani, More Stars - Sports Illustrated

Where will these stars land?

Deion Sanders Addresses Whether He’d Take An NFL Head Coaching Job - Sports Illustrated

Seems a bit early to be discussing this, right?

Source: Los Angeles Rams signing quarterback Carson Wentz - ESPN

Carson Wentz gets another chance...

Kansas’ Bill Self now highest paid coach after amended deal - ESPN

Congrats to Bill... I guess?

Tiger Woods to Own and Play for Florida Team in His Tech Golf League - US News

The Goat strikes again.