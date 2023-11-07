Billy Richmond is not expected to sign during the early signing period, per report

The 2023-24 college basketball season is officially underway, but we have some recruiting news about the 2024 class.

Billy Richmond is currently ranked as the No. 22 overall player and No. 4 shooting guard in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports.

In early October, Richmond announced his top 4 schools, which included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Memphis Tigers, LSU Tigers, and Kentucky Wildcats.

On Tuesday, college basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported that Richmond is not expected to sign with a school during the early signing period.

Camden High and NJ Scholars G Billy Richmond is not expected to sign during the early period, per his HS coach



He's down to a final 4 of Alabama, Memphis, Kentucky, and LSU. https://t.co/jLuxxgTmp5 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 7, 2023

After announcing his top 4, it started to look like Kentucky was in prime position to land the 6-foot-5 guard. Many thought it was a foregone conclusion he would commit to Kentucky and sign on the dotted line in the early signing period, but that won’t be the case.

It will be interesting to see if Richmond waiting past the early signing period changes the belief that he ends up in Lexington.