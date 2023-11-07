Devin Leary will play vs. Alabama

It’s been a day full of good news for the BBN, and that continued into the evening.

With questions surrounding the status of quarterback Devin Leary, offensive coordinator Liam Coen just revealed the Kentucky Wildcats will have QB1 vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide this week.

Coen made the announcement following Tuesday’s practice.

Liam Coen says QB Devin Leary will be fully ready to play for Kentucky vs Alabama this week. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 7, 2023

Leary sustained a shoulder and eye injury during last Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, which saw him throw for two touchdowns and no interceptions for the third time in four games. He’s also taken just two sacks over his last two games.

For the season, Leary has completed 147/256 passes (57.4%) for 1,905 yards and 18 TDs vs. seven interceptions. Over his last two games vs. Mississippi State and Tennessee, he’s completed 41/61 passes (67%) for 528 yards and four touchdowns vs. no picks.

With all due respect to backup Kaiya Sheron, Kentucky simply wasn’t going to have any chance of beating Alabama if QB1 was unable to go. While Leary hasn’t lived up to the preseason hype, he's still been good enough to make plays vs. an Alabama defense that has been suspect at times in the secondary.

