Will Levis officially named Titans starting QB

Will Levis is now officially QB1 for the Tennessee Titans.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Levis was now the team’s starting quarterback.

This comes after Levis had two promising starts in a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a narrow road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Levis initially replaced the injured Ryan Tannehill, but even though the veteran is now healthy, Levis will continue to start.

At 3-5 overall, the Titans aren’t quite out of the mix for the NFL Playoffs, but it’s clear they need to focus on building for the future, and that starts with their second-round rookie by way of the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his first two NFL starts, Levis has completed 41/68 passes (60.3%) for 500 yards (7.4 avg.) and four touchdowns vs. one interception. His performance in Week 8 vs. the Falcons was one of the best ever by an NFL rookie.

Here’s to hoping this is just the start of a long and prosperous career for the former Kentucky signal caller.

