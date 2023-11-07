It’s no secret that many Kentucky Wildcats fans are not fans of Rupp Arena’s current court design, mainly the two Central Bank stickers near the 3-point lines of both sides.

Well, it looks like the stickers are finally going away.

According to LEX 18 News reporter Keith Farmer, Rupp Arena is getting a new court design, though it won’t come until around December.

Hearing good news #BBN

The @UKAthletics basketball teams are getting a new look court at @Rupp_Arena .

You’ll have to wait a bit to see it because it won’t be installed until after volleyball season some time in December. @KentuckyMBB @KentuckyWBB — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) November 7, 2023

Shortly after Farmer broke the news, UK confirmed the report with a tweet of what the new court will look like, which has a smaller and less noticeable ‘Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center’ logo.

UK has since issued a press release on what to expect from the new court design. It features the UK logo at midcourt and a contrasting wood stain outline of the State of Kentucky.

The new design also features perimeter borders painted Kentucky Blue with the Kentucky Wordmark on each baseline.

The Cawood’s Court marker honoring Cawood Ledford remains at midcourt in front of the broadcast table, and the UK logo with “Mr. Wildcat” honoring longtime manager Bill Keightley is still in front of the UK bench.

The installation is expected to happen prior to the men’s basketball game vs. UNC-Wilmington on December 2nd.

So, what do you think, BBN?