Tuesday Headlines: First Win and Importance of John Welch

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team tipped off its season on Monday night with an 86-46 blowout victory over New Mexico State University.

The Wildcats and Aggies had a rather close game in the first half, with Kentucky leading by just eight. But John Calipari’s team put on a clinic, out-scoring NMSU by 32 in the second half for their first win of the 2023-2024 season.

It had to be nice for Big Blue Nation to see Kentucky do what they were supposed to do — which was blow out a team that comes to Rupp Arena early in the year and isn’t expected to post much threat to pulling off an upset.

For example, Kentucky was favored by 15.5 points on Monday night, but they were able to win by 40 after pulling away in the second half.

Fans also had to be relieved to have John Welch on the bench for their Wildcats.

The story linked above by Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim talks about Welch playing a key role in Kentucky’s player development, how he’s the ultimate gym rat, looks at the success he’s had with point guards, and how Kentucky is going to benefit from his presence.

It’s a fantastic piece and worth taking a deep dive to learn more about Welch and what he can bring to a Kentucky team that desperately needs a successful year from their Wildcats.

While early, it’s pretty clear that Welch is making a positive impact on the program, and boy was it needed.

