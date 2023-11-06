Adou Thiero day-to-day with...a headache?

It’s no secret the Kentucky Wildcats have had some pretty awful injury luck in recent years.

Well, that technically continued in their season-opening 86-46 win over New Mexico State.

Sophomore forward Adou Thiero was the starting 4 in this game, and he had a solid outing with five points and seven rebounds while playing great defense.

However, Thiero was oddly absent from the game for much of the second half.

After the game, head coach John Calipari said Thiero had a...headache of all things, and he’s now day-to-day.

Adou Thiero did not play the final 12:35 tonight. John Calipari said he had a "headache" and would be day to day. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 7, 2023

This certainly isn’t what Kentucky’s already-thin frontcourt needs. Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso are still out indefinitely while recovering from foot surgery, while Zvonimir Ivisic is awaiting clearance from the NCAA.

If Thiero is out, Kentucky is down to Tre Mitchell as its only true big man. Jordan Burks is a four-star wing prospect who has been playing almost exclusively at the 4 and 5 spots since joining Kentucky, but it’s apparent he has a ways to go.

Let’s just hope whatever this issue with Thiero is won’t linger into next week’s Champions Classic clash with the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks, which is already a tall task for this young Wildcats squad.