Kentucky vs. New Mexico State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the New Mexico State Aggies tonight at 8:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

The much-anticipated 2023-24 Kentucky Basketball season officially tips off tonight!

It’s been an exciting offseason, and it finally feels like Swaggy Cal and his crew are back, and BBN can feel it.

There are star freshmen everywhere, and the Cats even managed to return sharpshooter Antonio Reeves and pick up another veteran transfer in Tre Mitchell. And we can’t overstate the addition of John Welch to the coaching staff.

New Mexico State has made the tournament four out of the last seven years but is in the midst of a major transition due to a hazing scandal, with nobody from last year’s team remaining. Kentucky is currently favored by 15.5 points via DraftKings. The over/under is 142 points.

It’s going to be a fun season, so get ready to tip it off with some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Let’s Go Cats!